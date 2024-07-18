Zelenskyy granted audience with King Charles III

"The United Kingdom remains one of the closest and most important allies of Ukraine," the President wrote on X

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Charles III (Photo: Presidential Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was granted an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"The United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies. We appreciate all the support provided to the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy's message on X states.

He expressed gratitude to the British people and the country's government, according to the President's Office.

Zelenskyy also thanked King Charles III and the entire Royal Family for supporting the Ukrainian people and their attention to Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in Britain.

