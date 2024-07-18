Zelenskyy arrives in Britain. Ambassador Zaluzhnyi meets him at airport – photo, video

The Ukrainian president will meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Britain (Photo: Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain and announced a new intergovernmental agreement to support the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex.

The head of state was met at the airport by the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who on July 11 began work as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Zelenskyy said that he came to Britain to participate in the summit, bilateral meetings with partners and sign new security agreements.

He will also meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, government officials, heads of defense companies.

On February 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from the position of the head of the Armed Forces, appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place. The next day, Zelenskyy conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on the ex-army chief.

On March 7, the president approved Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for the post of ambassador to Britain.

According to news outlet ZN.ua, even before the announcement of the diplomatic post, Zaluzhnyi underwent a military medical commission and was declared unfit for service. In May, the corresponding presidential decree was published.