Zelensky on weapons from the US: According to all reports, supplies have been restored

Work with the American side will continue next week, the president said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Reports indicate that the supply of American weapons to Ukraine has been resumed. This was announced in an evening video message reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the head of state, on July 11 he heard reports from the military on the situation at the front and the operations of the Defense Forces. In addition, he announced work with partners on new supplies, on increasing weapons production in Ukraine, and on greater support for the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky stressed that there are already "good" agreements. Ukraine also expects new agreements, for which officials will work in the coming weeks.

"We have political signals at the highest level – good signals, in particular from the United States of America, from our European friends. According to all reports, supplies have been restored," the president said.

He noted that work with the American side, in particular with the US special envoy for Ukraine, will continue next week. Keith Kellogg.

"We are also preparing new European defense packages. We expect strong steps in the near future regarding sanctions against Russia for this war – the pressure must work," the president said.