Pentagon calls reassessment of arms supplies to allies – not just Ukraine – "common sense"

The United States has paused military support for its allies because it wants to make sure that its army has everything it needs to carry out any mission anywhere and anytime

Sean Parnell (Photo: defense.gov)

The U.S. Department of Defense is reviewing arms shipments to allies around the world as reports of concerns grow about dwindling stockpiles of critical munitions, including anti-aircraft missiles. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said this at a briefing.

He confirmed that a review of US arms exports is underway and that this could affect countries other than Ukraine.

However, the spokesperson refused to discuss what kind of ammunition was being detained.

"A capability review is underway to ensure that U.S. military assistance is aligned with our defense priorities, and we will not provide any updates on the specific quantities or types of munitions being delivered to Ukraine or the timing of these transfers," he said .

The Pentagon spokesman emphasized that the defense department sees this as a "pragmatic, common sense step" to assess what munitions are being sent and where.

"But we want to be clear on this last point. Let it be known that our military has everything it needs to fulfill any mission anywhere, anytime and around the world," he said .

on July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to fears that the US arsenals had become too small.

After that, Zelenskyy said that consultations between Ukraine and the US regarding the supply of. The US did not warn about the suspension, the Defense Ministry is dealing with the situation.

