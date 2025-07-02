The US and Ukraine are clarifying details regarding the supply of air defense components – Zelenskyy

The President emphasized that Ukraine must ensure the protection of people from Russian attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS/ EPA)

Consultations are ongoing between Ukraine and the United States regarding the supply of American military aid, including air defense missiles. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

He noted that he had heard reports from the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs regarding relations with the United States of America.

"Currently, at the working level, Ukraine and the United States are clarifying all the details regarding the supply of defense support, including the air defense component," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that he had a meeting with influential entrepreneurs – members of the American Chamber of Commerce.

"For all of us in Ukraine, it is important that everyone now uses their personal influence for the sake of a common result. The continuation of American support for Ukraine, for our defense, for our people – this is our common interest. Everyone in the country. Air defense for Ukraine is protection for every company that operates in the country, owns property here and develops production," the president said.

He emphasized that protection from Russian strikes is "the foundation of foundations," and therefore Ukraine expects greater activity from entrepreneurs in promoting the security agenda.

"One way or another, we must ensure protection for our people," the president stated.