SBI: Chernihiv region: Military unit commander created fictitious headquarters to make money – photo, audio

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to the commander of a military unit in Chernihiv region and three of his subordinate officers. According to the version of law enforcement, they earned money by illegally processing payments to soldiers who allegedly worked at a fictitious headquarters.

According to the investigation, in 2024, the commander created a separate command post "on paper" where 14 soldiers were allegedly on duty. In fact, they did not perform any duties and spent almost a year at their own discretion, but received UAH 2000 for each "outfit". They gave part of the money to the commander and his accomplices.

Five of these soldiers performed personal work for the head of the unit: they repaired his private estate, built a guest house on the same site, and furnished his son's apartment.

In addition, according to the SBI, the commander facilitated the evasion of service for another soldier who earned money during working hours by repairing cars near the unit.

"The rest of the soldiers were simply spending their time on duty at their own discretion," law enforcement officials said .

The state suffered losses of more than UAH 2 million.

Four officers served notice of suspicion of abuse of power or position:

→ Commander of a military unit (Article 28(3), Article 364(2), Article 426-1(5), Article 27(5), Article 409(4));

→ Head of the storage department of a military unit (Article 28(3), Article 364(2)) 364);

→ senior surveyor of the storage department of the military unit (Article 28(3)(2)(a) of the Law);

→ cartographer of the cartographic department of the military unit (Article 28(3)(2) of the Law).

The sanction of the article on abuse of power provides for imprisonment for up to six years, and for abuse of power – up to 12 years in prison.

The court has already arrested the property of the defendants.

The SBI released recordings of conversations between the defendants, in which they discussed repair work, "duty" at a fictitious command post, payment for it, and a "kickback" to the commander.