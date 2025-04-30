SBI: Four soldiers made repairs to the commander instead of serving on the front line. He is detained

The commander may face up to 12 years in prison

The detainee (Photo: SBI)

The commander of one of the military units in Odesa region was suspected of using four subordinate soldiers for personal needs. This was reported to by in the State Bureau of Investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Law enforcement officers found that in December 2024, the official sent four servicemen to repair an apartment in Podilsk, which he registered in the name of his civilian wife's mother. Until April 2025, the subordinates made repairs: laid tiles, putty walls, installed plumbing, etc .

During this period, other military units performed combat missions on the front line. However, despite their absence from combat positions, the four soldiers still received combat payments.

According to the SBI, as a result of illegal actions, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 500,000.

SBI detectives detained the commander directly in the apartment where he was making repairs. The lieutenant colonel was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of power under martial law.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and removing him from office is currently being decided. If found guilty, he could face up to 12 years in prison.

Фото: ДБР