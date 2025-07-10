Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the United States are working to ensure that weapons are delivered on time

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: ANGELO CARCONI/EPA)

Following the resumption of military aid, Ukraine and the United States are working to ensure that American support arrives on time. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists after the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Rome.

"It is important that after very constructive and very positive conversations with President Trump we have all the necessary political signals to resume the supply of aid," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the teams of both countries are now working to ensure that "everything comes to Ukraine on time."

Regarding the status of military aid from the United States, Zelenskyy said: "The following is happening – we have dates and we have an understanding of what [weapons] will come to Ukraine on these specific dates."