Trump says he doesn't know who ordered the cutoff of supplies to Ukraine

Trump said he did not delve into who stopped the supply of ammunition to Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not find out who made the decision to stop supplying Ukraine with ammunition. He said this during a conversation with journalists.

"I haven't thought about it because we're looking at Ukraine and munitions right now, but I haven't gotten into it," Trump said.

Read also Stopping US aid – is Trump deliberately giving Putin carte blanche for his summer campaign

When asked whether this meant that such an important decision could have been made without the president's knowledge, Trump replied that he would have known if it had been made.

"I'll be the first to know. In fact, I would probably give the order, but I haven't done that yet," Trump said.