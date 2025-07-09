Trump says he doesn't know who ordered the cutoff of supplies to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not find out who made the decision to stop supplying Ukraine with ammunition. He said this during a conversation with journalists.
"I haven't thought about it because we're looking at Ukraine and munitions right now, but I haven't gotten into it," Trump said.
When asked whether this meant that such an important decision could have been made without the president's knowledge, Trump replied that he would have known if it had been made.
"I'll be the first to know. In fact, I would probably give the order, but I haven't done that yet," Trump said.
- on July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had stopped supplying Ukraine with some air defense missiles and other precision munitions because of fears that the US arsenals were too small.
- However, on July 8, the WSJ reported that Trump, during a phone call with Zelenskiy, assured that America would provide Ukraine with as much military assistance as it could.
- On the same day, the US president said that he had approved the supply of some weapons to Ukraine. The Pentagon confirmed that will send Ukraine additional defensive weapons.
- On July 9, CNN reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel did not inform the White House about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine – the administration learned about it from the press.