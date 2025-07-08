The US will send additional defense weapons to Ukraine
The United States of America will send additional weapons to Ukraine as part of military aid. This is stated in an official statement by the US Department of Defense.
"At the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump , the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure lasting peace and stop the killing," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.
A suspension of arms supplies from the United States could have a critical impact on the course of the war.
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7, Trump announced his intention to increase military aid to Ukraine.On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of certain air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too small.The FT reported that some military aid was stopped en route to Ukraine. The decision was made in early June, but implemented on July 2.The Ministry of Defense reported that it is verifying information about the suspension of supplies of American weapons.On July 4, Trump stated that his predecessor , Joe Biden, had "ruined the country" by supplying weapons to Ukraine.