The US will send additional defense weapons to Ukraine

Шон Парнелл (Фото - defense.gov)

The United States of America will send additional weapons to Ukraine as part of military aid. This is stated in an official statement by the US Department of Defense.

"At the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump , the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure lasting peace and stop the killing," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.