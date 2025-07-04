Trump said that Biden has devastated the US by sending weapons to Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump explained the suspension of supplies of certain types of weapons to Ukraine as the policy of his predecessor, the 46th American president , Joe Biden . He said this during a conversation with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Fox News reports .
"You know, Biden has devastated our entire country by giving them weapons, and we have to make sure we have enough for ourselves," Trump said.
At the same time, the President of the United States said that the American side continues to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
"We haven't done that [we haven't suspended supplies]. We are providing weapons because we have already provided so many weapons. And we are working with them and trying to help them," he said.
Responding to a question about the results of his July 3 phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin , Trump said he was "not satisfied."
"We had a conversation. It was a pretty long conversation. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran. And we also talked about, as you know, the war in Ukraine. And I'm not satisfied," the American president said.
- On July 2, it became known that the Pentagon had suspended the supply of some air defense missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that US arsenals had become too small.
- The FT reported that some military aid was stopped on its way to Ukraine. The decision was made in early June, but implemented on July 2.
- President Zelenskyy stated that Europe cannot replace the US in supplying Patriot ballistic missile interceptors. He intends to discuss the suspension of aid with Trump.