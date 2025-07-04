Trump said that Biden has devastated the US by sending weapons to Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO /EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump explained the suspension of supplies of certain types of weapons to Ukraine as the policy of his predecessor, the 46th American president , Joe Biden . He said this during a conversation with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, Fox News reports .

"You know, Biden has devastated our entire country by giving them weapons, and we have to make sure we have enough for ourselves," Trump said.