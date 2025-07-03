Europe will not be able to replace the US regarding ballistic interceptors for Patriot – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

Following the suspension of US aid to Ukraine, Europe will not be able to fully compensate for all of the US military support, especially missiles for shooting down ballistic missiles for Patriot systems. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with European leaders in Denmark.

"First of all, of course, we are counting on the continuation of American support, because there are certain positions that, unfortunately, Europe cannot provide. Especially when we talk about PAC-3, about missiles for Patriot systems. Yes, this is critically important. And [Europe cannot replace the States] when we talk about air defense systems," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine also relies on its own production and needs more funding for it – this issue was discussed during communication with partners in Denmark.

The president also announced that he would be speaking with US President Donald Trump by phone in the coming days regarding the suspension of American aid.