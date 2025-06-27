"Trump is telling a half-truth about Patriot." Analyst Badrak explained why the US has enough systems for Ukraine

The military expert noted that the only question is how the current US administration will view the sale of such weapons to Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

In his latest statement about the Patriot system, US President Donald Trump only told half the truth: his country is actually capable of producing enough systems and missiles to sell to Ukraine. This was stated in an article for LIGA.net about the results of the NATO summit by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament.

The analyst noted that the US has not yet decided on a key issue for Ukraine: whether Washington will sell Kyiv Patriot air defense systems. Trump promised that the US would consider the issue of supplying missiles for these systems, but added that these munitions are "difficult to obtain and are also needed by the US".