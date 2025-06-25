Trump on supplying Ukraine with Patriot: We'll see, we need them too

Donald Trump (Photo: Jonas Roosens/EPA)

The United States has not yet decided whether to sell Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing after the NATO summit by US President Donald Trump, reports LIGA.net from The Hague.

"I will tell you that they [Ukrainians] want to get air defense missiles, as they call them Patriot. And we will see, they are very difficult to get. We need them too," Trump said.

He added that the US supplied Patriot to Israel.

"And they are very effective. 100%, it's hard to believe <…> I want us to be able to provide them," the American president added.

On May 26, an unnamed Ukrainian official told WP that Kyiv believes Washington would be willing to sell more Patriot systems to Kyiv, but not provide them as aid.

According to another media source, Germany plans to send Ukraine older versions of Patriot missiles that are worse at intercepting ballistic missiles.