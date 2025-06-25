Trump on supplying Ukraine with Patriot: We'll see, we need them too
Donald Trump (Photo: Jonas Roosens/EPA)

The United States has not yet decided whether to sell Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing after the NATO summit by US President Donald Trump, reports LIGA.net from The Hague.

"I will tell you that they [Ukrainians] want to get air defense missiles, as they call them Patriot. And we will see, they are very difficult to get. We need them too," Trump said.

See also
What will happen to Ukraine without US weapons. Three scenarios and the new role of Europe

He added that the US supplied Patriot to Israel.

"And they are very effective. 100%, it's hard to believe <…> I want us to be able to provide them," the American president added.

Read also
Trump comments on meeting with Zelensky and announces new conversation with Putin