Germany plans to send Ukraine older versions of Patriot missiles that are less effective at intercepting ballistic missiles, The Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous European diplomat.

According to him, Berlin plans to send its older PAC-2 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which, unlike the new PAC-3, are not as effective at intercepting ballistic weapons.

The only other system that may be capable of shooting down ballistic missiles is the European Aster missile for SAMP-T complexes, but this has not yet been proven, the official noted.

On May 10, a source for the NYT reported that the United States had allowed Germany to transfer 125 long-range missiles and 100 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

On May 26, an unnamed senior Ukrainian official told WP that Kyiv believes Washington would be willing to sell Kyiv more Patriot systems rather than provide them as aid.