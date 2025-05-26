Germany plans to give Ukraine older Patriot missiles, less effective against ballistics – WP
Patriot systems (Photo: NATO)

Germany plans to send Ukraine older versions of Patriot missiles that are less effective at intercepting ballistic missiles, The Washington Post reported, citing an anonymous European diplomat.

According to him, Berlin plans to send its older PAC-2 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which, unlike the new PAC-3, are not as effective at intercepting ballistic weapons.

The only other system that may be capable of shooting down ballistic missiles is the European Aster missile for SAMP-T complexes, but this has not yet been proven, the official noted.

