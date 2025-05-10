US allowed Germany to transfer long-range missiles and interceptors for Patriot to Ukraine – NYT
On Friday, May 9, the United States authorized Germany to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine, as well as interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, The New York Times reported , citing an anonymous US congressional official.

According to him, the deal involves the transfer of 125 long-range missiles and 100 interceptor missiles to the Patriots.

Since these weapons are manufactured in the United States, they cannot be exported without the consent of the American government, even if they belong to another country.

No such assistance was officially announced.

