DPA: New German government may classify lists of military aid to Ukraine

The main purpose of this step is to deprive Russia of its advantages at the front

Friedrich Merz (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

The new German government is likely to classify the supply of military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by Spiegel, citing DPA information from government sources.

"In the future, the German government will significantly reduce the volume of reports on the supply of weapons systems," unnamed sources say.

The goal is to deprive the aggressor, i.e. Russia, of the advantage at the front in the war against Ukraine. It is noted that this is only part of the tactics of "warfare" aimed at reducing public debate on the supply of weapons.

"Thus, the black and red government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) is returning to a practice that already existed immediately after the outbreak of full-scale war under the traffic light government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz," the statement reads.

on February 27, 2022, Germany decided to supply military aid to Ukraine. For about four months, little was known about the content of the aid packages. However, in June 2022, under public pressure, the government decided to publish a detailed list of all arms deliveries.