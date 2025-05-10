If Putin does not agree to a ceasefire, the US and Europe will increase aid to Ukraine and sanctions – Starmer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk at the "coalition of the willing" meeting in Kyiv (Photo: Darek Delmanowicz / EPA)

If Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposal, the US and Europe will increase military aid and sanctions against the aggressor country to force it to the negotiating table, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a press conference in Kyiv following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

The politician recalled that in the two months since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, Russia has carried out some of the largest attacks against civilians, and has also tried to "brainwash" and delay the process, not responding to proposals for a ceasefire.

"That is why we are here, together with the United States, addressing Putin openly: if you are serious about peace, now is your chance to demonstrate it. This is, I emphasize, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire with the immediate start of negotiations after a ceasefire is reached. Without additional conditions, without delays," Starmer noted.

According to him, Putin wants to impose conditions, instead of a ceasefire, the dictator organized a military parade on May 9 and "he is challenging us once again."

"All the leaders of the coalition of the willing, with whom we have just spoken, have spoken in favor of an immediate ceasefire without any conditions, calling on Putin: if he does not return to the path of peace, we will respond. Together with President Trump, we will strengthen sanctions, we will strengthen our assistance to the defense power of Ukraine, in order to force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. This is exactly what we discussed today," the British Prime Minister explained.

On May 10, Macron, Starmer, Tusk, and Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.

Zelenskyy and partners had a telephone conversation with US President Trump: Ukraine and all allies offer Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12.