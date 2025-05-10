Trump addressed Zelensky and Putin: This senseless war must end

The U.S. leader recalled the casualties on both sides among the military and beyond

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/YURI GRIPAS)

US President Donald Trump has called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the "senseless war." He made his statement at a press conference in the Oval Office.

He reminded that both sides are suffering losses and this must be stopped.

"Russia and Ukraine are losing about 5,000 soldiers and other people every week. I believe this senseless war should end. This is my message to the leaders of both countries," the US President said .

The day before, Trump spoke with Zelensky and afterwards called for a 30-day silence. Otherwise, he threatened to impose sanctions.

Europe has joined international partners, including the United States, in calling for a full, unconditional ceasefire of at least 30 days. This is stated in a statement by the High Representative on behalf of the European Union.

"This pause in hostilities could be an important step towards reducing civilian suffering and provide space for meaningful negotiations on a genuine peace aimed at ending Russia's aggressive war and restoring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the statement said .

Europe says Russia must demonstrate its readiness to reach peace.