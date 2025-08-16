Trump says he has "generally" agreed with Putin on territory swap

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said he had reached an agreement with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of an agreement that would see an "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia. The US President said this in an interview with fox News channel.

During the interview, journalist Sean Hannity said that there should be an exchange of territories. He described it as "there will be more Russian territory than there was, and Ukraine will get security measures that will not be linked to NATO" and asked Trump to clarify whether this information was correct.

"These are the issues that we negotiated and we generally agreed on, very much agreed on... We are very close to an agreement, and Ukraine has to agree to it. Although it is possible that they will say no," the US president said.

Trump also said that the possibility of a deal is, in his words, "50-50." He also said he would inform President To Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the negotiations.

"Agree to the deal. You have to sign the Agreement. Russia is a great power. They (Ukrainians – ed.) are not, although they have very good soldiers and good weapons that we have provided," Trump described what he is likely to say to Zelensky.

Earlier, the US President suggested the possibility of "exchanges of territories" between Ukraine and the Russian Federation (in fact, the exchange of some occupied territories of Ukraine for other, unoccupied ones). At the same time, Zelenskyy opposed this.