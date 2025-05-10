French President and other members of the "coalition of the willing" arrive in Kyiv

European representatives were met at the station by a Ukrainian delegation

Representatives of the "coalition of the willing" in Kyiv (Photo: OP)

On May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Ministers of Poland and the United Kingdom Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak .

The European leaders were met at the station by the head of the OP and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga .

"We are glad to welcome the 'coalition of the willing' in Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

on May 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the heads of the "coalition of the willing" countries, whose members plan to deploy military contingents in Ukraine after the ceasefire.

The night before, Macron posted a photo with three European leaders on the social network with the caption "On the way to Kyiv. For Ukraine, for Europe".

Upon his arrival in Kyiv, Macron also addressed Ukrainians with three messages about peace, sovereignty and the future.

He noted that a just and lasting peace begins with a full and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire on March 11.

"If Moscow continues its blockade, we will step up the pressure, as Europeans and in close coordination with the United States," Macron said .

He also said that the peace agreement should guarantee the security of Ukraine's sovereignty. European representatives have been working on this at meetings in Paris and London, and today they will work in Kyiv.

"Ukraine is fighting for its people, but also for the European ideal we believe in. A free, strong, prosperous and European Ukraine: this is our horizon," summarized the French President .