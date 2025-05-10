Macron on the ceasefire: The US will primarily monitor, but partners will also participate
Monitoring of the 30-day ceasefire will be primarily provided by the United States, but other partners will also be involved, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Kyiv following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."
He emphasized that more than 30 countries of this association will demand that a 30-day ceasefire begin on May 12 without any conditions on land, at sea, and in the air.
"And also with monitoring, which will be mainly provided by the Americans, but all [partners] will participate," Macron explained.
According to the French president, such a truce would allow to "immediately" begin negotiations on infrastructure and security guarantees.
- On May 10, Macron, Starmer, Tusk, and Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes over 30 countries.
Zelenskyy and partners had a telephone conversation with US President Trump: Ukraine and all allies offer Russia a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting May 12. Moscow has not yet agreed to this idea.
- Starmer said that if dictator Putin does not agree to the ceasefire proposal, the US and Europe will increase military aid and sanctions against the aggressor country to force it to the negotiating table.