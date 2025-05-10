Macron on the ceasefire: The US will primarily monitor, but partners will also participate

The French president noted that such a truce would allow negotiations on infrastructure and security guarantees to begin "immediately"

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN / EPA)

Monitoring of the 30-day ceasefire will be primarily provided by the United States, but other partners will also be involved, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference in Kyiv following a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

He emphasized that more than 30 countries of this association will demand that a 30-day ceasefire begin on May 12 without any conditions on land, at sea, and in the air.

"And also with monitoring, which will be mainly provided by the Americans, but all [partners] will participate," Macron explained.

According to the French president, such a truce would allow to "immediately" begin negotiations on infrastructure and security guarantees.

Read also Zelensky explained how the ceasefire can be monitored