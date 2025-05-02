State Department allows Ukraine to buy training and support for F-16

The main contractors will be American companies

F-16 of the Ukrainian Air Force (Illustrative photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky)

The US State Department has approved the sale of F-16 aircraft training and maintenance services, as well as related equipment, to Ukraine for a total of approximately $310.5 million. This was reported by the Defense Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense.

The agency provided the necessary certification, notifying Congress.

"The Government of Ukraine is requesting the purchase of equipment and services to support its F-16 aircraft," the Agency noted.

This concerns the purchase of the following goods and services:

→ modification and modernization of aircraft;

→ personnel training related to operation, maintenance and support;

→ spare parts, consumables and components;

→ ground service equipment;

→ supply and support of classified and unclassified software;

→ classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation;

→ research and reviews;

→ engineering, technical and logistical services to the US government and contractors;

→ other related elements of logistical and programmatic support.

The total cost is estimated at $310.5 million, but the actual cost is expected to be lower, depending on "final requirements, budgetary authority, and signed purchase and sale agreements, if any."

The main contractors will be American companies, including Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and the local "subsidiary" of the British corporation BAE Systems.

The implementation of this sale will not require the deployment of additional U.S. government representatives or contractors to Ukraine.