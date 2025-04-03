Top US general: There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in Ukraine
More F-16 fighter jets are being prepared for deployment in Ukraine, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher G. Cavoli said during a hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee.
Cavoli stated that Ukraine already has "a number" of F-16s provided by partners, and "there are a number of pilots in there."
"There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in there. There are more pilots in the training pipelines," the general said, adding that he could provide exact numbers in a closed session.
He noted that the fighter jets in Ukraine are "active and fly every day."
The NATO commander noted that F-16s have proven effective in intercepting missile attacks and carrying out successful strikes in the east.
"None of the F-16s has been from the U.S., though. They've mainly been from northern European countries, Netherlands, Denmark," Cavoli said.
- On February 6, 2025, reports indicated that in addition to the first Mirage jets, Ukraine received new F-16s from the Netherlands.
- On March 6, Belgium announced that it had postponed the start of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine until 2026.
- On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received a new batch of F-16s.