Top US general: There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in Ukraine

Christopher G. Cavoli said that the jets in Ukraine are "active and fly every day"

Christopher Cavoli (Photo by Olivier Matthys/EPA)

More F-16 fighter jets are being prepared for deployment in Ukraine, Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher G. Cavoli said during a hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee.

Cavoli stated that Ukraine already has "a number" of F-16s provided by partners, and "there are a number of pilots in there."

"There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in there. There are more pilots in the training pipelines," the general said, adding that he could provide exact numbers in a closed session.

He noted that the fighter jets in Ukraine are "active and fly every day."

The NATO commander noted that F-16s have proven effective in intercepting missile attacks and carrying out successful strikes in the east.

"None of the F-16s has been from the U.S., though. They've mainly been from northern European countries, Netherlands, Denmark," Cavoli said.

On February 6, 2025, reports indicated that in addition to the first Mirage jets, Ukraine received new F-16s from the Netherlands.

On March 6, Belgium announced that it had postponed the start of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine until 2026.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received a new batch of F-16s.