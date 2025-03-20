Ukraine receives new batch of F-16 fighter jets

Zelenskyy says "several F-16s" have arrived in Ukraine

F-16 fighter jet (Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA)

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received a new batch of F-16 fighter jets, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a Zoom briefing for journalists, RBC-Ukraine reported.

"Additional F-16s have arrived in Ukraine. The Russians are lying that they shot something down—they didn't shoot down anything. And the good news is that several F-16s have arrived in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that claims about an F-16 being shot down over Sumy Oblast were false, calling it a fake spread by enemy Telegram channels.

On February 6, 2025, reports confirmed that, in addition to the first Mirage jets, Ukraine had received new F-16s from the Netherlands.

On March 6, it was revealed that Belgium had postponed the start of its F-16 deliveries to Ukraine until 2026.







