Ukraine receives more F-16 fighter jets from Netherlands

F-16 (Illustrative photo: Dutch Ministry of Defense)

Ukraine has also received new F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"These modern combat aircraft are already in Ukraine and will soon begin executing combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Umerov did not specify the exact number of aircraft delivered. The first batch of F-16 multirole fighter jets from the Netherlands was delivered to Ukraine in October 2024. In July, the Netherlands agreed to transfer 24 F-16s to Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to work systematically with its partners to acquire more modern combat aircraft, the defense chief added.

Background information: