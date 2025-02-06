Ukraine receives more F-16 fighter jets from Netherlands
Ukraine has also received new F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.
"These modern combat aircraft are already in Ukraine and will soon begin executing combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression," Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.
Umerov did not specify the exact number of aircraft delivered. The first batch of F-16 multirole fighter jets from the Netherlands was delivered to Ukraine in October 2024. In July, the Netherlands agreed to transfer 24 F-16s to Ukraine.
Ukraine continues to work systematically with its partners to acquire more modern combat aircraft, the defense chief added.
Background information:
- Earlier today, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that Ukraine had received its first Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. The Mirage 2000-5 is an upgraded export version of the fighter jet, which was developed in 1989.
- In October 2024, Lecornu reported that the Mirage fighter jets would be modernized with new equipment, including air-to-ground missiles and enhanced electronic warfare systems.