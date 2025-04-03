Denmark provides Ukraine with new $1B military aid package

The package, funded through the Ukraine Fund, includes air defense systems, artillery, and financial support for Ukraine's Air Force

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen (Photo: EPA)

Denmark's government announced on April 3 a new military aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion, according to a press release from the country's Defense Ministry.

The 25th aid package, valued at 6.7 billion Danish kroner ($970 million), includes air defense systems, artillery, and financial support for Ukraine's Air Force. It is financed through the Ukraine Fund.

"Since the beginning of the war, Denmark has been one of the leading donor countries. With this 25th donation package, we reaffirm our support for Ukraine both in the short and long term," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The funds will be allocated to strengthening artillery, purchasing ammunition through partners, enhancing air defense, and developing drone and IT coalitions. Based on the positive experience with the Danish model, Denmark will increase financing to support Ukraine's defense industry, providing an additional 2 billion kroner ($290 million) in 2026-2027.