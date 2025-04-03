Denmark provides Ukraine with new $1B military aid package
Denmark's government announced on April 3 a new military aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion, according to a press release from the country's Defense Ministry.
The 25th aid package, valued at 6.7 billion Danish kroner ($970 million), includes air defense systems, artillery, and financial support for Ukraine's Air Force. It is financed through the Ukraine Fund.
"Since the beginning of the war, Denmark has been one of the leading donor countries. With this 25th donation package, we reaffirm our support for Ukraine both in the short and long term," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The funds will be allocated to strengthening artillery, purchasing ammunition through partners, enhancing air defense, and developing drone and IT coalitions. Based on the positive experience with the Danish model, Denmark will increase financing to support Ukraine's defense industry, providing an additional 2 billion kroner ($290 million) in 2026-2027.
- Denmark was the first country in the world to purchase weapons for Ukraine's Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers. On September 15, 2024, the Danish defense minister announced that Denmark had ordered 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems from Ukraine in July. The systems were delivered to Ukrainian forces by early autumn.
- On November 11, it was reported that Denmark had invested €535 million in purchasing Ukrainian-made weapons for Ukraine's Armed Forces.