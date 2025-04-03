EU already provides over half of Ukraine's ammunition needs – Kallas

According to the head of European diplomacy, the EU needs to provide assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible

Kaja Kallas (Photo: Radek Pietruszka / EPA)

The European Union now provides over 50% of Ukraine’s 2 million ammunition rounds needed, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said before a defense ministers’ summit in Warsaw, Reuters reports.

"These things are moving very well (...) we need to get the help to Ukraine as fast as possible. President Zelenskyy has said that they need 5 billion [euros] to have at least 2 million rounds" she said.

Kallas expressed optimism about the effort, noting, "I'm glad to see that we already have different proposals or different countries are coming with their input to this."

On March 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country faces no major weapons shortages, thanks to growing allied support and domestic production.

On February 22, Politico reported a planned 20-billion-euro military aid package for Ukraine.

On March 17, Kallas cited broad backing for a 40-billion-euro defense initiative, though Reuters noted Italy and Spain’s reluctance that day.

On March 20, Kallas pushed for a 5-billion-euro ammo transfer, but Bloomberg reported EU divisions, with France and Italy blocking consensus.