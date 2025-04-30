Chmut: The hypothetical absence of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine does not equal losing the war
In the event of the termination of American military assistance, in particular the supply of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to them, Ukraine will be able to defend itself with the help of alternative systems from other manufacturers. This opinion was expressed by Taras Chmut, director of the "Return Alive" Army Competent Assistance Fund, in an interview with LIGA.net .
According to him, several countries are producing their own air defense systems that can replace the American Patriot. This is primarily the Italian-French SAMP/T complex.
"This complex is positioned as a European Patriot. Ukraine is already using it," said Taras Chmut.
American air defense systems can also replace complexes manufactured in South Korea and Israel.
Taras Chmut warned against thinking that the possible cessation of the use of Patriot would force Ukraine to make significant concessions in the war or capitulate.
"The hypothetical absence of Patriot in Ukraine does not equal losing the war. How did we fight without them in 2022? Somehow we fought, somehow we did not surrender. So why do we think that in 2026 we should surrender?" – said Taras Chmut.
- On April 29, it became known that decommissioned Abrams tanks, which the Australian government promised to Ukraine last year, remain in the country , the delay in the transfer being due in part to US resistance.
- On the same day, Trump, commenting on the lack of sympathy for Ukrainians suffering from constant Russian attacks, once again recalled that it was he who decided to provide Ukraine with Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems before the start of a full-scale war. He believes that it was these ATGMs that prevented the Russian Federation from succeeding in its offensive on Kyiv.