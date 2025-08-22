Chinese Foreign Ministry responds to Zelensky's statement that Beijing cannot be a security guarantor
Mao Ning (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Beijing "has always taken an objective and fair stance and has always been honest and impartial" on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine. This is how Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning reacted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Beijing cannot be a security guarantor for Ukraine.

"China has always taken an objective and fair stance and has always been honest and impartial on the Ukrainian crisis [as the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is traditionally called in China], which is obvious to everyone. It is important to strive for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and to promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the spokeswoman said.

She added that China is ready to play a constructive role in this direction.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia agrees that Ukraine's security guarantees should be provided by the United States, Britain, France and China on an equal basis.

At the same time, Zelensky does not see China among the guarantors of security for Ukraine. According to him, a country that did not help stop the war and even supported the aggressor cannot assume such obligations.

