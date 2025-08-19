Through cooperation with Chinese companies, Russia is producing scarce specialty chemicals to make explosives for its military industry, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"Thanks to this cooperation [with companies from China], the aggressor country produces scarce specialty chemicals for the production of explosives and computer numerical control machines for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," the agency said.

The HUR also noted that Chinese enterprises supply about 90% of the electronic component base, as well as individual components that Moscow uses in the production of weapons and military equipment.

This information shows that the percentage of Chinese microelectronics currently helping the occupiers is the same as it was almost a year ago: in September 2024 voiced the same data about 90% then US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to his Chinese colleague Wang Yi.

The military intelligence also said that in the second quarter of 2025 (April, May, and June), Russia increased imports of Chinese machine tools by 10%, which are also used by the aggressor country's defense companies.

In addition, the HUR reported LIGA.net that the state of the People's Republic of China promotes the production of Harpy-A1 attack drones in Russia.