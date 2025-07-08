Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese companies whose details were found in the Shaheds
Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies whose parts were found in the Shaheds after the July 4 Russian attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council.
The sanctions list includes five legal entities from the People's Republic of China. Restrictions, including asset freeze and complete cessation of trade operations, have been imposed for a period of 10 years.
Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Vladyslav Vlasiuk told reporters that sanctions were imposed against the companies-suppliers whose components were found in the Shaheds used by Russia to attack Kyiv on the night of July 4.
The list includes China's Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd, і Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, which supplied products to sanctioned Russian companies in 2024 and 2025, the official emphasized.
Ukraine is working with partners in the sanctions coalition to further impose restrictions on Chinese producers, Vlasiuk said.
The day before, on July 7, he announced that Ukraine was considering imposing such sanctions. The official emphasized that even restrictions from a small number of countries could make Chinese companies "toxic" – - meaning that "no one will work with them in the future."
Vlasiuk noted that Kyiv collects and transmits to Beijing data on Chinese supplies to Russia's military industry, but China has not answered why it does not ban such exports.
- In May, foreign intelligence reported that China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder and components to 20 Russian military plants.
- In June, the agency said, that the Kremlin plans to produce up to 2 million FPV drones by 2025 with the help of supplies from China.
- Meanwhile, China continues to deny information about arms supplies to Russia, in particular, official Beijing issued the following statement after the NATO summit.