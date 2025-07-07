Ukraine is considering sanctions against Chinese companies whose components were found in Shahed drones

Kyiv is collecting and transmitting data about such companies to Beijing, but the latter has not provided an answer as to why it does not prohibit exports to the Russian Federation, said Zelenskyy's envoy

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Ukraine is considering imposing sanctions against Chinese companies whose components have been found in the drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine. This was reported to journalists by the President's Special Representative for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasyuk, according to Suspilne.

The official said that Russia is showing a trend towards increasing arms production, and this would not be possible without supplies from China.

According to Vlasyuk, Kyiv collects and transmits this data to Beijing, but there is no answer as to why China does not prohibit exports to the Russian Federation.

Because of this, Ukraine is currently considering the possibility of imposing sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against the relevant Chinese companies, the official explained.

"China respects sanctions, including Ukrainian ones. After all, after Ukraine introduces them, our partners may take similar steps," the presidential envoy said.

He noted that even sanctions from a small number of countries can make companies from China "toxic" – meaning that "no one will work with them" in the future.

Vlasyuk believes that this will help to make it impossible, or at least reduce, the export of relevant parts for the Russian military-industrial complex.

The official added that, in response, Moscow began using fewer components from Europe and the United States – this was influenced, among other things, by the existing sanctions of Ukraine's partner countries.

Also, the official noted, the 18th package of sanctions by the European Union will include restrictions for two Chinese banks.

"In the future, Ukraine will ask international partners to impose sanctions against all manufacturers and suppliers of critical components, materials, and means of production," the presidential envoy concluded.