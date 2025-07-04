SBU finds Chinese parts in "shaheds" used by Russia to attack Kyiv on July 4 – photo

On the night of July 4, the occupiers massively attacked the capital, killing one person and injuring 26

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Chinese-made components were found in the "shaheds" used by Russia to attack Kyiv on the night of July 4. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

SBU investigators found components made in China in the Geranium UAV (the Russian version of the Shahed drone). This is evidenced by the marking of the manufacturer Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd on the relevant parts.

These components, in particular the mount for the launcher, were removed from the drones used by the occupiers to attack the capital on Friday night.

The SBU is currently collecting all the evidence of Russia's attack on Kyiv and documenting the crimes of the occupiers. The special service classifies the Russian strike on the capital as a war crime and has opened proceedings over the incident.

Photo: SBU

