SBU: Russian Kh-101 missiles contain up to 250 Western components, "Shaheds" up to 400

Such products reach the invaders not directly, but through a chain of intermediaries, the special service noted.

X-101 missile (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

One Kh-101 missile used by Russian occupiers may contain up to 250 electronic components of Western manufacture, while Shahed drones may contain up to 400. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Naumyuk, during the conference on expanding sanctions against the Russian Federation "Fair play: fair game", reports Ukrinform.

"The percentage of Western components in missiles and drones is significant. However, their quantity can vary considerably depending on the type and series. For example, the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) has established that one Russian Kh-101 missile can contain up to 250 electronic components of Western production. At the same time, in a missile of the same type that the Russians struck at Okhmatdyt (Children's Hospital) on July 8, 2024, we identified 59 such parts. These are processors, matrices, transceivers, and integrated circuits," the official said.