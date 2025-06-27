SBU: Russian Kh-101 missiles contain up to 250 Western components, "Shaheds" up to 400
One Kh-101 missile used by Russian occupiers may contain up to 250 electronic components of Western manufacture, while Shahed drones may contain up to 400. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Naumyuk, during the conference on expanding sanctions against the Russian Federation "Fair play: fair game", reports Ukrinform.
"The percentage of Western components in missiles and drones is significant. However, their quantity can vary considerably depending on the type and series. For example, the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) has established that one Russian Kh-101 missile can contain up to 250 electronic components of Western production. At the same time, in a missile of the same type that the Russians struck at Okhmatdyt (Children's Hospital) on July 8, 2024, we identified 59 such parts. These are processors, matrices, transceivers, and integrated circuits," the official said.
Naumyuk added that Shahed drones (Russian designation – "Geran") may contain up to 400 electronic components manufactured in Western countries, depending on the production batch. This includes parts from companies in Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, Serbia, the USA, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, and others.
The official explained that such products reach the aggressors not directly, but through a chain of intermediaries: China, India, the United Arab Emirates, and some countries of the former CIS, primarily Kazakhstan and Armenia, help Russia circumvent sanctions.
The Deputy Head of the SSU added that the special service is also documenting the activities of foreign companies that supply Moscow with equipment and materials for the production of military equipment and ammunition, and is recording and investigating each shelling.
"We are gathering evidence and taking measures to bring those involved in these crimes to justice. Currently, SSU investigators are investigating over 120,000 criminal proceedings related to shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. More than 4,000 proceedings concern missile strikes. Investigators and experts are examining debris in each case and identifying the manufacturers of the components," Naumyuk concluded.
- On June 24, during a speech on the sidelines of the NATO summit, President Zelenskyy announced that every Russian missile, most drones, and military equipment of the occupiers contain foreign components.
- On June 27, the head of state signed a decree on the synchronization of sanctions by Ukraine, the European Union, and other G7 members against Russia.