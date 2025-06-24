"In every Russian missile." Zelenskyy appealed to NATO regarding imported parts in Moscow's weapons
Every Russian missile, most drones, and military equipment of the occupiers contains foreign components, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Defense Industries Forum as part of the NATO summit in The Hague.
"[Partners], please make sure that your countries and your companies do not help Russia or its proxies in any way. This is critically important," the head of state noted.
According to him, all of Russia's significant weapons are manufactured using equipment or resources obtained from abroad – such supplies also come from some European countries.
"Such components can be found in every Russian missile, in most of their drones and in military equipment," Zelenskyy noted.
The President emphasized once again: we are not only talking about supplies from the People's Republic of China, but also from Taiwan and certain European countries and the United States.
The Head of State noted that such deliveries help promote war and are a crime against peace, as well as pose a threat to all NATO member states.
"Let's make sure that our defense potential and the potential of our partners work for our peace, not for Russian madness," he concluded.
- The day before, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer, Zelenskyy reported that most Russian enterprises involved in the production of Oreshnik missiles are still not under sanctions.
- At the same event, the Ukrainian president stated that the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry exceeds $40 billion, but 40% of this volume is underfunded.