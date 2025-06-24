The potential of the Ukrainian defense industry exceeds $40 billion, but there is not enough funding – Zelensky

The President called on European allies to increase investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

The potential of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex exceeds $40 billion, but 40% of this volume is underfunded, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands.

According to the president, Ukraine is capable of producing almost 1,000 military equipment, from artillery to drones.

"Our defense production potential exceeds $44 billion, but about 40% of this potential does not have proper funding. This is a problem," Zelenskyy said.

In particular, the production potential of various types of drones is eight million units per year, but Ukraine has funding for a much smaller number.

Zelensky stressed that Russia uses the resources of North Korea and Iran in defense production and has "corrupt ties" with some other countries.

Against this background, he called on European partners to unite, be united, and increase investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

"We must be leaders in the drone industry, the production of strike and interceptor drones, and also advance in the production of traditional weapons. All weapons that we produce will become part of a strong Europe and its security system," Zelenskyy emphasized.