Zelensky: We need additional funding for interceptor drones for the security of Ukraine and the EU

President believes that increasing arms production is the fastest way to results

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is working to deploy and increase its interceptor drones for its own and Europe's security. However, additional funding is needed, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He noted that interceptor drones should protect Ukrainian cities and citizens from Russian "shaheds." And if they are protected, European cities will also be safe.

"We need additional funding for their production. These new interceptors are important for Europe, the Indo-Pacific region, Japan, Canada and the United States," said the president .

According to him, the United States, even though it does not put enough pressure on Russia, still has the broadest global interests and the largest number of allies. And they will need "strong protection.".

"We all need to continue working together with the highest level of coordination. Not only political and diplomatic, but also technological and through investments. Increasing weapons production in Ukraine is the fastest way to achieve results," Zelensky summarized .