Ukraine "significantly increases" production of interceptor drones after recent Russian attacks

Shahed-type kamikaze drones (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Following the latest Russian attacks, Ukraine is "significantly increasing" the production of interceptor drones and will attract funding from partners for this purpose, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

"Today, at the Headquarters, we discussed in detail the consequences of the Russian strikes, their tactics of using drones, and our responses. I instructed to significantly increase our production of interceptor drones, and we will attract more funding from our partners for this. We are preparing relevant news," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also reported that he had instructed to allocate separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program: "For faster missile production."

"Today there was a detailed report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk. The results are good. Thank you," the head of state concluded.