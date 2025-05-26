Ukraine "significantly increases" production of interceptor drones after recent Russian attacks
Following the latest Russian attacks, Ukraine is "significantly increasing" the production of interceptor drones and will attract funding from partners for this purpose, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.
"Today, at the Headquarters, we discussed in detail the consequences of the Russian strikes, their tactics of using drones, and our responses. I instructed to significantly increase our production of interceptor drones, and we will attract more funding from our partners for this. We are preparing relevant news," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy also reported that he had instructed to allocate separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program: "For faster missile production."
"Today there was a detailed report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Malyuk. The results are good. Thank you," the head of state concluded.
- The day before, The Economist, citing anonymous Ukrainian engineers, stated that Russian drones are now controlled by bots on Telegram, which send flight data and video in real time to human operators.
According to media reports, such drones fly at low altitudes to avoid detection, and as they approach the city, they sharply gain altitude, moving out of range of mobile weapons. Therefore, Ukraine is involving helicopters, F-16 fighter jets, and interceptor drones.
- The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, reported that such drones have been used by the occupiers since 2024: "No sensation – they are being shot down."