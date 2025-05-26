During recent attacks, a significant portion of Russian cruise missiles were shot down by Western fighters – Zelenskyy

The President noted that Ukrainian combat aviation pilots have shown themselves well these days

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

A significant number of cruise missiles used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine in recent days were shot down by pilots of Western-made F-16 and Mirage fighters, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address.

"I want to celebrate our sky defenders today. Our combat aviation pilots – F-16s and Mirages – have shown themselves well these days. They shot down a significant part of the cruise missiles. Thank you!", said the head of state.

He thanked the defenders from the 11th Shepetivka Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, the 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, the 138th Dnipro, the 208th Kherson and the 301st Nikopol Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigades and all units defending the Ukrainian sky: "Mobile fire groups, army aviation helicopters, REB soldiers" for their accuracy.