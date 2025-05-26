During recent attacks, a significant portion of Russian cruise missiles were shot down by Western fighters – Zelenskyy
A significant number of cruise missiles used by the occupiers to attack Ukraine in recent days were shot down by pilots of Western-made F-16 and Mirage fighters, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the evening address.
"I want to celebrate our sky defenders today. Our combat aviation pilots – F-16s and Mirages – have shown themselves well these days. They shot down a significant part of the cruise missiles. Thank you!", said the head of state.
He thanked the defenders from the 11th Shepetivka Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, the 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, the 138th Dnipro, the 208th Kherson and the 301st Nikopol Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigades and all units defending the Ukrainian sky: "Mobile fire groups, army aviation helicopters, REB soldiers" for their accuracy.
- On the night of May 24, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, and air defense forces neutralized more than 250 air targets. 14 people were injured in Kyiv.
- On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 367 airstrikes, shooting down 45 cruise missiles and neutralizing 266 UAVs. The Russian attack killed 13 people and injured more than 60.
- On the night of May 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones, and the Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize almost 300 targets. There are two casualties from the occupiers' strikes.