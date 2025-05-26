The Netherlands sent Ukraine the last batch of F-16 jets – photos
On May 26, the Netherlands sent the last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In total, Amsterdam has handed over 24 such aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force, the press service of the country's defense ministry reported.
It is noted that the fighters have already departed from the Volkel air base in Belgium, where they will be prepared for transfer to Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans was present at the airport.
"It's a nostalgic moment, because F-16s have been a central part of our aviation for decades. But now that we are moving to the F-35, I cannot imagine a better destination for these aircraft than Ukraine. Because of the daily Russian airstrikes, the F-16s are vital to the Ukrainian people. They help keep Russian aggression at bay – and for us, too," he said.
The Dutch Defense Minister emphasized that usually training to fly such fighters takes several years, but Ukrainian pilots and technicians managed to master them extremely quickly.
The minister noted that the F-16s have already helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces intercept cruise missiles and drones, saving lives. He also emphasized that these fighters have "significantly better combat performance and higher stability in air battles compared to the outdated Soviet aircraft still used by the Ukrainian army."
- on May 15, 2025, the Norwegian Defense Minister said that his country plans to complete the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine in 2025 – some of the fighters have already arrived in Ukraine.
- On May 20, the Belgian Defense Minister said that his country would try to deliver the promised F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule.