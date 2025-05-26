The Netherlands sent Ukraine the last batch of F-16 jets – photos

The Dutch Minister of Defense believes that there is no better use for these jets than for the Ukrainian military

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defense)

On May 26, the Netherlands sent the last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. In total, Amsterdam has handed over 24 such aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force, the press service of the country's defense ministry reported.

It is noted that the fighters have already departed from the Volkel air base in Belgium, where they will be prepared for transfer to Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans was present at the airport.

"It's a nostalgic moment, because F-16s have been a central part of our aviation for decades. But now that we are moving to the F-35, I cannot imagine a better destination for these aircraft than Ukraine. Because of the daily Russian airstrikes, the F-16s are vital to the Ukrainian people. They help keep Russian aggression at bay – and for us, too," he said.

The Dutch Defense Minister emphasized that usually training to fly such fighters takes several years, but Ukrainian pilots and technicians managed to master them extremely quickly.

The minister noted that the F-16s have already helped the Ukrainian Armed Forces intercept cruise missiles and drones, saving lives. He also emphasized that these fighters have "significantly better combat performance and higher stability in air battles compared to the outdated Soviet aircraft still used by the Ukrainian army."

Ruben Brekelmans with a fighter jet (Photo: Dutch Ministry of Defense)