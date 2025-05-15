Norway plans to complete delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by the end of the year

Some of the fighters are already in Ukraine, but their number is not disclosed.

Ukrainian F-16s (Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky)

Norway plans to complete the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, which was announced in the summer of 2024, this year. Some of the fighters have already arrived in Ukraine. This was announced by Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik, NRK reports .

According to the minister, it was decided not to disclose the number of F-16s that have already been transferred to Ukraine.

"The delivery of Norwegian F-16s is proceeding as planned, but due to concerns about Ukraine's operational security and following dialogue with Ukraine, we do not want to disclose how many Norwegian aircraft have been transferred," he said.

The Norwegian government announced the transfer of F-16 fighters in July 2024. It was reported that the Norwegian side is ready to provide six aircraft.

Sandvik also reported that in 2024, the Norwegian government increased support for the Ukrainian Air Force by 1.3 billion Norwegian kroner (about $125 million).

"Thanks to this grant, Norway is contributing to improving Ukraine's air defense in cooperation with other members of the Air Defense Coalition," he said.

Since the fall of 2023, Norway has been participating in the training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Denmark.