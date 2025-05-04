Ukraine and the Czech Republic plan to create a school for F-16 pilots

Zelensky explained that due to daily Russian strikes, it is impossible to open such a base on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian F-16s (Photo: Telegram of Volodymyr Zelensky)

Ukraine and the Czech Republic are negotiating the creation of a joint school for training F-16 fighter pilots. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.

"Today, President Pavel and I, as well as our representatives at the government and military levels, are discussing the next steps in the development of our aviation coalition, namely the creation of a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school," the head of state noted.

According to the president, for security reasons, it is currently impossible to open such a base on the territory of Ukraine, as Russian strikes continue daily.

Therefore, Zelenskyy added, Ukraine is working with partners to open such schools outside the country: "And it will happen."