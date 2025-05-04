Ukraine and the Czech Republic plan to create a school for F-16 pilots
Ukraine and the Czech Republic are negotiating the creation of a joint school for training F-16 fighter pilots. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.
"Today, President Pavel and I, as well as our representatives at the government and military levels, are discussing the next steps in the development of our aviation coalition, namely the creation of a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school," the head of state noted.
According to the president, for security reasons, it is currently impossible to open such a base on the territory of Ukraine, as Russian strikes continue daily.
Therefore, Zelenskyy added, Ukraine is working with partners to open such schools outside the country: "And it will happen."
The day before, the head of state announced that the Czech Republic plans to discuss cooperation in the development of Ukrainian military aviation, expanding pilot training programs, and supporting the Ukrainian F-16 fleet.
- At the same conference, Zelenskyy reported that in 2025, Ukraine could receive 1.8 million ammunition under the Czech initiative.