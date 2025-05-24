Residential buildings, schools, a clinic and other civilian facilities were damaged in the Russian attack in Kyiv

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24, 2025 (Photo: SERGEY DOLZHENKO / EPA)

Nine residential buildings, two schools, a clinic, and other civilian facilities were damaged by the Russian Federation's nighttime combined attack on Kyiv, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration (KMVA).

"As of now, damage of varying degrees has been recorded in nine residential buildings. A lot of broken windows. 26 cars in three districts have also been damaged. In addition, a power line has been damaged in the Solomyanskyi district," he wrote.

According to him, two schools were damaged in the Dniprovsk and Obolonsk districts, a polyclinic was damaged in Podilsk, and a Ukrposhta branch and boiler room were damaged in Solomyansk.

The official added that 14 people are currently known to have been injured by Russian shelling: "This is less than the data we received earlier. But the situation remains dynamic." Earlier, 15 people were reported injured.

Also, Tkachenko noted, the authorities are receiving new reports about the found fragments of downed Russian missiles and drones. The official urged to immediately call 101 if you see elements that may be parts of the occupiers' weapons.

"Work is actively underway at the damage sites to clean the area from construction debris and glass. We are now urgently tightening the broken windows. People are applying on site and at headquarters to apply for assistance. Kyiv residents are helping each other," the head of the KMVA concluded.

Photo: Telegram of Timur Tkachenko

On the night of May 24, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, and air defense forces neutralized more than 250 air targets. The military administration in Kyiv called the attack on the capital one of the most massive.

Foreign Minister Sybiha stated that the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of May 24 was Russia's response to international efforts to achieve peace.