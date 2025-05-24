Missile attack on Odesa port on May 23: death toll rises to three
The death toll in Odesa has increased as a result of a ballistic missile attack on port infrastructure. This was reported to by the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.
A 41-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. This brings the death toll from the Russian attack to three.
On the afternoon of Friday, May 23, Russians hit two ballistic missiles at the port infrastructure in Odesa. Two men were reported dead the day before .
- On the night of May 24, Russia launched 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine. The air defense forces neutralized 251 air targets.
- The main focus of the enemy attack was Kyiv. In the capital, 15 people were injured, buildings and other infrastructure were damaged.