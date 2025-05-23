Russians strike Chuhuiv and Odesa port with missiles: there are dead and wounded

Four of the victims are in serious condition

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Oleksiy Kuleba's Telegram channel)

On the afternoon of Friday, May 23, Russians launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure in Odesa, killing and injuring people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba. The head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that a missile attack on the city of Chuhuiv.

Kiper said that the occupiers fired two ballistic missiles at Odesa. Russian attack kills port worker.

Eight more people were injured, four of them in serious condition, two in moderate condition and two others with minor injuries.

Doctors provide all necessary assistance to the victims and fight for the life and health of everyone, said the head of the OVA.

Kuleba clarified that the attack damaged the engine room, smashed windows and doors in administrative buildings, and destroyed vehicles and equipment.

"Russia has once again attacked a peaceful, strategically important facility that is important for the world's food security. In total, during the great war, Russia has damaged and destroyed almost 400 port infrastructure facilities and more than 30 ships. 106 civilians were injured," the official reminded .

According to Sinegubov, the occupants launched a missile attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. As of 16:23, one woman was reported dead.

Emergency services arrive to examine the site of shelling.

On the night of May 1, the occupiers sent dozens of UAVs to Odesa. Two people became victims of the attack. Another 15 were injured. Multi-storey buildings, private houses, a school and cars were damaged.

On the evening of May 5, invaders attacked Odesa region with attack drones, killing a person.