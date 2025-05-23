Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 175 drones: air defense forces neutralize 150 drones

Impact on land in nine regions of Ukraine is known

Air defense operation

On the night of May 23, Russians attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 175 drones of various types, most of which were neutralized. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting at 10:30 p.m. on May 22, Russia launched an Iskander-M missile from the Rostov region of Russia and 175 drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 13:00, air defense neutralized 150 enemy UAVs in the east, west, north, south and center of the country. 91 were shot down by firepower, 59 were lost locally (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, it is known about damage to buildings and vehicles in Kolomyia district.

Railroad damaged in Chernivtsi region due to Russian attack, hundreds of subscribers left without electricity in Poltava region.

Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration reported that an unused building in Samarivsky district caught fire as a result of a UAV attack. There were no casualties.

The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleg Kiper said that in the morning the occupants attacked Odesa district with attack drones. Two casualties and damage to a private house in the suburbs of Odesa are reported.