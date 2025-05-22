Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 128 UAVs: there are consequences in four regions

Air defense operation (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of May 22, Russians attacked Ukrainian regions with a ballistic missile and nearly 130 drones, with consequences in four regions. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 00:30 on May 22, the occupiers have launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog in the Rostov region of Russia and 128 drones from Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chaudi in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 11:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, north, south and center of the country. 74 were shot down by firepower, 38 were lost locally (without negative consequences).

The enemy attack affected Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

Occupants hit Kharkiv with a missile. Two victims are known to have suffered an acute stress reaction.

The head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim reported to that since 02:15 Russians have been attacking the suburbs and the regional center with drones. As of the morning, there were no reports of casualties and no damage was reported. In the region, air defense forces destroyed 18 UAVs.

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak , said that a massive UAV attack in Pavlohrad damaged an industrial enterprise. Several fires broke out. No people were injured. 11 drones were destroyed over the region.

The National Police reported that in Donetsk region, the occupiers sent a drone to Berestok Illinivska community – wounded three residents, damaged 12 private houses, a shop, a house of culture.