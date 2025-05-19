Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 UAVs: there are consequences on the ground in five regions

Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions suffered as a result of Russian shelling

Air defense (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of May 19, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 11:00 p.m. on May 18. Russia attacked from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, which are in Russia.

As of 09:30, air defenses have neutralized 76 drones in the east, north, and center of the country.

41 – shot down by fire weapons, 35 – lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences).

In the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the OVA , Oleg Synegubov , three settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day.

A 55-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and a 75-year-old woman were injured as a result of the shelling in Kupyansk.

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: Kharkiv OVA)

The enemy used four KABs and 14 Geran-2 UAVs in the Kharkiv region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

← 30 private houses, two outbuildings, a garage, agricultural enterprise buildings, a tractor, and three trucks were damaged in the Kupyansky district;

← In the Chuguiv district, a private house, an agricultural enterprise, four combines, a tractor, a bus, and two cars were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration, a 44-year-old security guard at a company in the Shostka community was injured as a result of UAV attacks. Four houses in the community were damaged.

A 47-year-old local resident of the Esman community was also injured in the evening. Both victims have been hospitalized. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

In the Kirovohrad region, according to the head of the OVA Andriy Raykovych, there were explosions in the Kropyvnytskyi district. There were no casualties.

In Cherkasy region, according to the head of the OVA Igor Taburets, eight Russian UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and mobile fire groups in the Zolotonosha and Cherkasy districts. There were no injuries.

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, did not specify the consequences of Russian drone strikes.

He reported on the general consequences of the Russian shelling. As of the morning of May 19, a company in Dobropilly was damaged, and a house in Rodynske.

In Lyman, an administrative building, a garage, and a car were damaged. In Illinivka, two people were injured, four houses and a power line were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, a private house was damaged.

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

In total, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times in a day. 58 people, including four children, were evacuated from the front line.

