Before the talks, Russia launched 112 drones in Ukraine: there are fires and destruction – photos

One of the victims is in extremely serious condition in the hospital

Attack in Odesa region (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones of various types. Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down 73 enemy UAVs, there are consequences in several regions, reported in the Air Force of Ukraine.

It is noted that the occupiers launched "shahids" and imitator drones from the directions of the cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 09:00, 73 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south, and center of the country. Another 36 enemy imitator drones were lost without any negative consequences.

Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, , said that three people were injured in the attack in Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky districts. The wounded woman is in extremely serious condition, another wounded man is in moderate condition, and the third victim is being treated on an outpatient basis .

Civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and cars, was also damaged. Fires broke out in several places and were quickly extinguished.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, , reported that 17 Russian attack drones were spotted on the outskirts of the capital and in the city itself.

The air defense forces destroyed the enemy targets, but there are consequences of the falling debris at five locations in Svyatoshyno district. Residential and non-residential buildings, a roadway, a boiler room were damaged, windows and several cars were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, in the Bila Tserkva district, as a result of the fall of debris from drones , an administrative building, a shop, a closed cultural center and an educational institution were damaged.

In Buchanskiy district, the windows of a private house were damaged. No information on injuries was received.